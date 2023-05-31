New student registration for the 2023-2024 school year is now open, according to Livingston Parish Public Schools.
The registration link, which officially opened May 29, can be found by visiting www.lpsb.org and clicking on the “Parent Resources” tab. From there, people can click on “Registration Info,” where they will be provided information on what is needed to register and how to register.
To register, parents/guardians will have to complete an online enrollment form and upload any required documents. After completing the online form, parents/guardians are instructed to contact their school to complete the process.
Registration is open to the following:
– Any student who is new to the district
– Any student who ended the 2022-23 school year at a school district other than Livingston Parish
– Pre-K students who have completed the application process AND received verification of acceptance for 2023-24.
The parents/guardians of returning students who are currently enrolled will receive an email on July 10 to complete all forms.
People are urged to contact the school they are registering at for specific questions or issues with registration.
