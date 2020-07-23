(The Center Square) – More than 1.4 million American workers filed new unemployment claims last week, an increase of more than 100,000 claims from the week prior.
It's the first time new claims have increased week over week since late March, the height of the government restrictions on businesses deemed nonessential to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Wth an increased number of new coronavirus cases across the country, particularly the Sourth and West, many states have scaled back reopening efforts.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 1,416,000 new unemployment claims were filed the week ending July 18. That's 109,000 more new claims than the week of July 11.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment ratewas 11.1 percent for the week ending July 11, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate," the department said.
Continuing claims, which count those who have applied for unemployment benefits for at least two consecutive weeks, dropped to 16.2 million, down by 1.1 million from the prior week.
California once again led all states in new claim filings last week with 292,673.
“The reopening across the country has been very bumpy,” Michelle Holder, an economist at John Jay College in New York, told The wall Street Journal before Thursday’s numbers were released. “I think unemployment applications are going to be sticky at this level because many states are seeing a reassertion of the virus.”
As of July 11, 57,000 working-age individuals remained out of a job in the East Baton Rouge metro area, which constitutes the nine-parish area around the capital. Livingston Parish is second in those rankings, with 7,750 people out of work.
Livingston Parish is second in population for the nine-parish region.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) has expressed concern over those numbers as federal unemployment benefits enhancement comes to a close on July 31. As part of the original stimulus package, $600 in bonus cash was delivered to all unemployed individuals on a weekly basis.
Neither legislative branch has expressed interest in continuing that $600 flat rate, but some are considering a new rate based on income prior to COVID-19. Those details are still being discussed on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Locally, BRAC fears for the retail, rental, and mortgage markets should that $600 a week stop completely and many of those 57,000 remain out of work.
