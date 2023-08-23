Interested in a new drama program that is inclusive to all creative youth of Livingston Parish?
Big Dreams Drama Program will make up an ensemble of several teams including: actors, writers, set and prop designers, costumers, and theater management. Every participant will get to choose which teams they would like to be on, which ensures everyone has a place they get to shine. The program will be creating an original theatrical performance with the youth ensemble leading the creative process the entire way.
Big Dreams Drama program is for ages 9-17 and the cost is $240 total or can split into payments of $80/ month.
Program by Alyson Coyle and hosted by Livingston Literacy and Technology Center.
As Big Dreams Drama Program creates a theatrical performance, all members will be required to attend all rehearsals and the performance date.
Register Here (Deadline August 31):
Event Registration - Life-Long Learning (southeastern.edu)
Rehearsals are every Thursday 5:30pm-7:30pm at the Literacy and Technology Center
Starting September 7th 2023
Rehearsal Schedule:
- September 7th
- September 14th
- September 21st
- September 28th
- October 5th
- October 12th
- October 19th
- October 26th
- November 2nd
- November 9th
- November 16th
Performance will be on Saturday, November 18th in a theater (to be announced).
For questions email alysoncoyleacting@gmail.com
