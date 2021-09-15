Though Tropical Depression Nicholas has, as expected, rapidly weakened during its trek across the Gulf coast, Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning people against dismissing the storm’s possible impacts, which include “life-threatening” flash flooding from heavy rainfall.
Nicholas, which was downgraded from a tropical storm Tuesday night, made landfall in Texas as a hurricane early Tuesday morning. A slow motion toward the east is expected tonight through Wednesday night, followed by a northward drift on Thursday.
Despite its recent weakening, Edwards is urging people to prepare.
During a press conference Monday, the governor pointed to historic flooding in 2016 and last May — when two unnamed systems dumped record-setting amounts of water in some places of the state — as instances in which a nameless storm wreaks havoc on an area.
Nicholas, which is expected to stall over Louisiana, has the potential to be similar to those events, with “excessive” amounts of rainfall that could lead to both flash and river flooding.
“It doesn’t take a named storm, much less a hurricane, in order to produce tremendous rainfall,” Edwards said.
Heavy rainfall is the primary threat from Nicholas, which could dump 6 to 10 inches across southeast Louisiana, which is still reeling from Hurricane Ida.
“If you live in south Louisiana, you can expect a lot of rain,” Edwards said. “You should anticipate flash flooding and river flooding.”
A flash flood watch is currently in effect for much of southeast Louisiana.
According to a Wednesday morning update from the National Weather Service, additional rain amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible, especially near and south of the I-10/I-12 corridors, and east of I-55. Much of that will occur during the daytime hours today.
Isolated much higher amounts are possible where multiple slow moving cells move over the same areas in a short period of time. In a tweet, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said some places could see 2 to inches per hour.
This will quickly lead to drainage problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.
Initial forecasts expected southwest Louisiana to bear the brunt of the storm, but that has since shifted to the southeastern corner of the state, which is still reeling from Hurricane Ida.
“The bottom line is… much of Louisiana is projected to receive a lot of rain,” Edwards said. “That has already started. One of the most distressing parts of this is the heaviest rain now is expected to fall in the region that was most devastated by Hurricane Ida.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.