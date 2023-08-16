The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is warning Livingston Parish motorists that, starting this Friday, August 18, drivers may want to avoid the Juban Road and Highway 190 intersection.
Alternating, flagged lane closures, in both directions, will occur on Highway 190 and Juban Road to lay asphalt for detour lanes that will shift traffic during construction of new roundabouts.
One lane will remain open at all times, DOTD said Wednesday.
DOTD will begin closing lanes on Florida Boulevard at 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 18 and closures are expected to last through 6 a.m. Saturday, August 19 - weather permitting. The alternating closures will stretch from Eden Church Road to Burgess Avenue.
Juban Road closures are expected to last a few days longer, with alternating lane closures beginning nightly Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. and running until Wednesday, August 23 at 6 a.m. The nightly lane closures will last from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
