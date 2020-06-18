Motorists will need to be prepared for intermittent lane closures going both directions on Interstate 12 over the next week and a half, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Weather permitting, construction crews will close the inside lanes for I-12 eastbound and westbound motorists over a roughly 10-mile stretch from La. Hwy. 43 (Albany/Springfield exit) to La. Hwy. 63 (Livingston exit).
The lane closures will allow crews to install concrete aprons for the future cable barrier system, DOTD announced.
The inside lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, through Friday, June 19. Lane closures will resume on Monday, June 22, and run through Friday, June 26, also from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
DOTD released detours for motorists to avoid the construction zone:
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists can take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East
-- Westbound I-12 motorists can take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West
