DOTD announced the following intermittent lane closures will take place on I-12, Eastbound and Westbound Inside Lanes in Livingston Parish, from LA 43 (Albany) to LA 63 (Livingston).
On Monday, March 9, 2020 through Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 8:00 pm - 5:00 am, nightly (weather permitting). These lane closures will allow crews to install concrete aprons for the future cable barrier system.
On Sunday, March 15, 2020 through Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 8:00 pm - 5:00 am, nightly (weather permitting). These lane closures will allow crews to install concrete aprons for the future cable barrier system.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detour mentioned below:
- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East
- Westbound I-12 motorists may take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West
