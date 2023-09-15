Drivers in Watson will need to prepare for slight delays on Highway 16 starting the night of September 18.
DOTD recently announced nightly lane closures on Highway 16 between Cane Market Road (Highway 1026) and Springfield Road (Highway 1019) for concrete cutting and repair.
The lane closures will be alternating and one lane, in both directions, will be open at all times. Both left and right lanes will be affected.
The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.