Buddy Ellis Road will have nightly, alternating lane closures with flagging operations from Friday, June 12, until Sunday, June 14, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The lane closures, which will take place 250 feet east of LA 1026 (Juban Road), will allow crews to replace a cross drain divert.
According to DOTD, the lane closures will run from 9 p.m. - 6 a.m., weather permitting. One lane will remain open at all times.
For those wanting to avoid the construction, DOTD listed the following alternative routes:
-- Eastbound Buddy Ellis motorists may take LA 1026 south to Brown Road, then east to John L. Lane and north back to Buddy Ellis Road.
-- Westbound Buddy Ellis motorists may take John L. Lane south to Brown Road, then west to LA 1026 and north back to Buddy Ellis Road.
DOTD asks motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.
