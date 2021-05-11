No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one car becoming fully engulfed in flames, according to the City of Denham Springs Fire Department.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Veteran’s Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.
After arriving at the scene, firefighters went to work putting out a vehicle that “was fully engulfed in fire,” according to a post on the Denham Springs Fire Department’s Facebook page. The fire was swiftly put out, and no one was injured.
“Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire,” the post read. “No injuries reported.”
