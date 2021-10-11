No injuries were reported after a fire wrecked a structure in the eastern part of Livingston Parish early Monday morning, according to the local fire department.
Firefighters from Albany and Springfield were dispatched to a “fully involved structure fire” around 5 a.m. on Lake Brandy Drive, located within Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2’s service area.
According to firefighters, the occupants fled the scene prior to arrival by first responders. No injuries have been reported.
First responders from Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Colyell, and Acadian Ambulance assisted.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.