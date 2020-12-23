Authorities reported no injuries after multiple structures caught fire in Maurepas early Tuesday, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9.
The local fire department responded to “multiple structure fires” at 4:12 a.m. on My Chance Road, a camp community that lies near the Blind River close to LA Hwy. 1039.
According to a report from WBRZ, two residential camps, a pontoon boat, and two sheds were destroyed in the incident. Additionally, one of the homes that caught fire had been recently vacated and the owner of the other was out of town when the blaze occurred.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
“Thankfully, all occupants were not home,” District 9 wrote on its Facebook page.
Firefighters from Fire Protection Districts 2, 7, and 8 assisted in the incident. Other agencies that assisted were the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadian Ambulance, and DEMCO.
“We are thankful for all the volunteers that answered the call,” District 9 wrote in the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.