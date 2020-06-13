For the 10th straight day, Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death.
The local death toll from the novel coronavirus remained at 31 on Saturday while the local case count increased by 11 to 525 in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes on a day the state saw its single-day increase in new cases in weeks, which health officials are claiming is due to a backlog from testing labs.
Livingston Parish hasn’t reported a new COVID-19 death since June 3 and has reported just five in the last 26 days. According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 462 tests from the state lab, the same as Friday’s figures, and 7,682 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 120.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 46,283 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 1,288 from the previous day off of 24,849 new tests. That equates to a 5-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The state has reported at least 400 new COVID-19 cases in each of the last five days. However, the Department of Health claimed that Saturday’s surge in new cases “includes a backlog from three labs of 560 cases going as far back as 4/25 (April 25).”
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 504,383 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (27,141) or commercial labs (477,242).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,891 fatalities on Saturday, a jump of eight from the previous day’s figures. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased slightly on Saturday for the second straight day. The state is now reporting 542 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of seven overnight. Hospitalizations have decreased in four of the last five days.
Ventilator usage also showed a slight increase, rising by two to 76 statewide.
