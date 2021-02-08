Denham Springs High School is looking to mix things up a bit on campus.
Currently, both the baseball and softball teams rely on a partnership with North Park to host their home games. Track has no such luck, lacking the ability to orchestrate any home meets due to no facilities on campus or North Park.
And, almost every Denham High coach - including Athletic Director and head football coach Brett Beard - consistently express frustration with the school's field house, which also houses a small area for coaches' offices, and a shared weight room.
For years, expansion has seemed out of reach, due to the 'landlocked' nature of the high school campus.
However, an ambitious plan by the high school, coaching staff, school board, and Denham Springs High School Athletic Association would see a baseball field, softball field, track facilities, and a state-of-the-art field house come to the high school campus.
"This has been needed for a long time," said Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard, "it's not a new idea."
And residents of the Denham school district - District 1 - will have a chance to vote on it Saturday, April 24.
"(The new facilities are) such a great thing for the community," said Laura Dunlap, this year's head of the Denham Springs Athletic Association (DSAA). "The DSAA is just doing whatever we can to promote it."
The funding for the plan would repurpose the 8.64 mills that were utilized to fund bonds that provided revenue to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High, which will soon be paid in full. The Livingston Parish School Board has already approved an election for the spring to approve the bond issuance - which will not exceed $13 million to run for 20 years, according to the language.
That election will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at precincts inside the Denham Springs School District, which extends from just north of Port Vincent, up Highway 16, nearly to Watson.
Neither the school board or the high school itself has engaged with engineers or designers beyond preliminary phases.
"There are no final specifications at this time, so there is no final price," Principal Howard explained. "It is part of the plan to include a track around the football field. It will widen the footprint of the football stadium and require some repositioning on its current property.
"Again, final specifications are not set."
While much of the plan requires a 'shifting' of current assets, including the rearranging of the football stadium to accommodate a track facility, there is on portion of the play which requires a purchase to expand the high school's foot print.
North of campus is a field, upon which a once-used baseball field sits. The property is owned by Northside Baptist Church, and would have to be purchased by the school board wherein the plan calls for either the baseball or softball field.
According to the church, their board will decide Wednesday (February 10) on whether or not to sell the property. That will be the first piece to be in place, should the church decide to part with the land.
The other field is currently planned to be placed on the large field on the south side of Yellow Jacket Boulevard.
