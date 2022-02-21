No one injured in fire that engulfs two homes, first responders say

Firefighters on the east side of Livingston Parish were dispatched to two structures fires resulting from a single “unattended space heater” over the weekend.
According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, firefighters from Springfield, Albany, and Colyell were called to extinguish two home fires and two vehicle fires around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
An unattended space heater caused the fire in the first structure, firefighters said, but it spread to a neighboring home about 13 feet away.
No one was home in the first structure, and smoke alarms alerted the occupants of the second in time for them to get out.
“Fortunately, all occupants were out of the homes and safe upon arrival,” District 2 said.
District 2 said firefighters had assistance from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadian Ambulance, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Red Cross was contacted for the residents of both homes.
District 2 released images of the fire and its aftermath Sunday afternoon.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has recently been warning people against leaving space heaters unattended, saying one may have been responsible for a fire that killed a man in Ferriday earlier this month.
Recently, Fire Marshal Butch Browning’s office reported five fire-related deaths in a five-day span.
“Again, we’re seeing an uptick in tragedies associated with home fires when outside temperatures drop,” Browning said in a statement last week. “We need families to be aware of the fire hazards in their home and take steps now to mitigate or eliminate those hazards to avoid not only a fire in the home, but the severe injuries and deaths we see result from home fires.”
Some fire safety tips, per the State Fire Marshal’s Office, include:
-- Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
-- Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
-- Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
-- Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
-- Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
-- Have working smoke alarms in your home!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.