WALKER -- There were no injuries in a trailer fire early Friday morning, but the structure was deemed “a loss” following the blaze, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4.
District Chief Craig Roberts said firefighters responded to a call of a trailer fire on Cane Market Road near the Hwy. 447 intersection in Walker around 8 a.m. It took first responders about “25 minutes” to put out the flames, which one witness said were “shooting out of the trailer” at one point.
“Luckily,” no one was injured, Roberts said.
“Everybody got out and nobody got hurt,” he added.
Though the exact cause is still under investigation, Roberts said a space heater “likely” caused the morning fire that consumed the trailer. Firefighters were still surveying the scene around 10:30 a.m. after the last of the flames had been put out.
“It’s probably gonna be a loss,” Roberts said. “You had some fire spread and go through the ceiling. The fire was concentrated in the center of the structure, which is where the owner said the heater was located.”
Danell Spillman, who said she was living in the trailer, had walked to her parents’ nearby home around 7:20 a.m., minutes before the fire started. Her friend, Andrew Bergeron, was asleep inside when smoke began filling the trailer.
Bergeron managed to escape — along with two dogs — despite having some difficulty.
“It was black,” Bergeron said. “You couldn’t see anything. I was trying to get out the backdoor but I couldn’t find it because it was so dark and the smoke was so thick. I had to go through the fire in the living room. It happened so fast. I was lucky to get out.”
Added Spillman: “It’s just a miracle that he realized something was going on.”
Like Roberts, Spillman believes that a space heater is what caused the fire, saying it was located in the area where the flames inflicted the most severe damage.
“The heater was in the middle of the trailer on the floor, and that’s where it looked like it burned the worst,” she said, pointing toward the structure.
A neighbor said he received a text message from a friend alerting him of the fire four houses down and quickly called 9-1-1. He captured a short video of the fire, showing a small explosion bursting through the trailer.
“It looked like ammunition going off from the flames,” he said.
Spillman, who said she had recently moved into the trailer and was awaiting a shipment of new furniture, said despite the loss, she was grateful there were no injuries.
“2020 strikes again,” she said. “But everyone is fine. The rest is just stuff.”
