It was slim margin, but 50% was all that was needed for a runoff.
J. Rogers Pope, candidate for Louisiana State Senate District 13 after Dale Erdey exited politics due to term limits, captured the win 50% with 17,030 votes from the entire district - which extends into parts of East Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa.
Edith Carlin drew 12,859 - good for 38%, while Deven Cavalier took the remainder.
There was a 44.2% turnout.
“It’s been a long road. It was closer than we hoped, but a win is a win is a win,” said J. Rogers Pope on his preliminary victory for the Senate District 13 seat.
Although Pope will be relocating in the Capitol building from the House to the Senate, he said work will continue on issues affecting Livingston Parish.
“We will be fighting for funding for drainage; it’s huge for our area,” Pope said.
Livingston Parish needs another east-west road over the Amite to prevent traffic congestion when something happens on Interstate 12, he said.
“Infrastructure is important,” Pope said. “And education. We won’t stop working on it.”
Pope, a former school principal and superintendent, has spent 12 years in the state House of Representatives. Elected in 2007, Pope says he is a champion of the people of Livingston Parish, fighting for infrastructure, flood relief, and “most importantly” education.
Hundreds of thousands have been spent on the campaign, with heavy usage of mailers by the Carlin campaign - as well as Political Action Committee’s and supporters surrounding her push for the senate.
Two mailers in particular drew interest from citizens - one claiming that J. Rogers Pope was “high-and-dry” during the 2016 flood, and that he voted for Medicaid expansion.
Rogers, and several members of his family, flooded in 2016. He also flooded in 1977 and 1983.
The mailer that discussed Medicaid expansion cited the wrong House bill, and did not cover that Pope voted to send the bill to the House floor, where he then voted against it and the measure died.
