In a joint statement, law enforcement agencies statewide said they are prepared for possible protests at the State Capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Through a collaborative effort of federal, state, and local public safety agencies, officials said they are working closely to coordinate security protocols “and ensure safety for protesters, Capitol grounds and staff, and the surrounding community.”
So far, officials have found “no specific and substantiated threat to life or property” to include the State Capitol or other government buildings. The statement went on to say that the partnering agencies will continue to monitor “for potential security concerns and provide timely notification should this change.”
“All agencies remain steadfast in our mission to protect our citizens and respect those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest,” the statement read.
“Criminal activity, the destruction of property, and the intentional incitement of violence prevents others from peacefully expressing their First Amendment rights and will not be tolerated.”
This week, the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The warning came days after last week’s deadly siege in the U.S. Capitol, where a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters armed themselves and entered the building to disrupt the Electoral College vote count by a joint session of Congress.
So far, more than 30 people have been arrested on federal charges related to last week’s riot that resulted in five deaths, CNN has reported.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was “angry and saddened” by what he saw at the U.S. Capitol last week but noted that protesters who have demonstrated outside the State Capitol in recent weeks have done so “with no lawlessness, no property damage, no violence.”
“And certainly we expect that will continue,” said Edwards, who also reminded protesters that if they gather, “you’re doing so during a pandemic.”
In preparation for potential riots in Louisiana, a multi-agency unified command center will be utilized to maintain a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the state. The focus is to provide a centralized location for gathering intelligence, assessing potential threats, and providing any additional resources needed.
“All agencies involved will be focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals attempting to incite violence and engage in criminal activity during peaceful protests in Louisiana,” the statement read.
The joint statement represented the Louisiana State Police, DPS Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Louisiana Army National Guard, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, United States Attorney Office, and the Louisiana Legislative Sergeant at Arms.
