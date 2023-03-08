Nominations for the annual “Nick Tullier Service Above Self” award, named in honor of the sheriff’s deputy who died from injuries he suffered during an attack on law enforcement in 2016, are currently being accepted, according to the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club.
All nominations must be submitted by Monday, May 1.
Tullier was the first recipient of the “Service Above Self” award during the Kiwanis Club’s annual Peace Officer of the Year program in 2019. Tullier, a Denham Springs native suffered multiple gunshot wounds when a lone gunman shot six law enforcement officers, killing three of them, outside an Airline Highway convenience store on July 17, 2016.
Last year, the Kiwanis Club rebranded the “Service Above Self” award to honor Tullier, a 1994 graduate of Denham Springs High. The announcement came a few weeks before Tullier succumbed to his injuries at the age of 46.
“Corporal Nick Tullier was one who continued to fight against all odds,” the Kiwanis CLub said in its announcement. “He fought for 2,118 days – almost 6 years – until his death on May 5, 2022.
“During those almost 6 years, Nick Tullier – who was a Corporal with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Office – inspired this community, our state, the country and the world.”
The “Nick Tullier Service Above Self Award” is given to “a deserving individual, department, or unit that has placed the needs of others over the needs of their own, without desiring praise, thought, or reward for their actions,” according to the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club.
The winner will be announced May 25 at the 50th Annual Peace Officer of the Year luncheon.
For more information or for a list of nomination guidelines, visit the “Denham Springs Kiwanis Club” Facebook page.
