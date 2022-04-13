Nominations for the inaugural “Nick Tullier Service Above Self” award, presented by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, are due by Friday, April 15.

The award is named in recognition of Nick Tullier, a Denham Springs native who was critically injured on July 17, 2016, when a lone gunman shot six law enforcement officers, killing three of them, outside an Airline Highway convenience store.

Tullier suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, head, and shoulder in the attack, making doctors fear he wouldn’t survive. But that was more than 2,000 days ago, and he has since become an inspiration to many.

His journey is documented on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page, which keeps more than 61,000 followers regularly updated on his condition and any fundraisers being held for him.

Tullier was the first recipient of the “Service Above Self” award during the Kiwanis Club’s annual Peace Officer of the Year program in 2019. Earlier this year, the Kiwanis Club announced that it had rebranded the award to honor Tullier, a 1994 graduate of Denham Springs High.

“Because of his fight and his bravery, we are proud to announce a new award, the ‘Nick Tullier Service Above Self’ award,” the Kiwanis Club stated on Facebook.

“The ‘Nick Tullier Service Above Self’ award will be delegated to a deserving individual, department or unit that has placed the needs of others over the needs of their own, without desiring praise, thought, or reward for their actions.”

Applications for the “Nick Tullier Service Above Self” award are due by April 15. The award will be announced May 12 at the annual Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Peace Officer of the Year luncheon.

For more information, visit the “Denham Springs Kiwanis Club” Facebook page, or click here.