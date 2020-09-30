Over the summer, Madison Vulgamore, a 4-H Junior Leader at North Corbin Junior High, led a service project with several of her classmates to purchase bullet-proof vests for local law enforcement.
Madison attended the 4-H Leadership for a Better Louisiana summer camp, which helped the participants learn how to become leaders of community change by being aware of social issues in their communities, being inspired to be a change, and better understanding how to help their communities.
For her service project, Madison chose to host a bake sale to raise money to purchase Angel Armor protective vests for two deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office: Nick Eppinett and Ryan Bernard.
Angel Armor protective vests are custom-fit vests that are lighter than traditional bullet-proof vests while also providing better protection.
With the aid of her classmates McKenzie Scott, Jaden Sotelo, Gabrielle Kratusdorfer and Peyton Bernard, Madison hosted the “Cop-cake” bake sale at the Magnolia United Methodist Farmer’s Market.
In addition to the bake sale, she hosted a Facebook fundraiser through the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF).
With the help of her community, Madison raised more than $3,000 for the Angel Armor vests.
Anyone interested in helping protect the lives of other law enforcement officers are encouraged to visit https://calef.la/.
