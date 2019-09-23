DENHAM SPRINGS - For three days, local traffic only will be allowed on River Road North, between Highway 16 and Centerville, in Denham Springs.
According to a release from the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD), Ratcliff Construction will be tying Harvest Manor Retirement Home, their project in the area, to the city's sewer line.
The closure is due to an abundance of caution and a need to work in-and-around the road area.
The road will be shut down to non-local traffic beginning Friday morning at 6 a.m., and will re-open Sunday evening at a yet undetermined time.
DSPD has asked that non-local traffic find alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.