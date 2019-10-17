DENHAM SPRINGS - Ratcliffe Construction, the group building a nursing home between River Road and Range Avenue, isn't quite done with their job.
On Thursday, October 24 North River Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. so that the company can repair the road where they replaced and connected to the city's sewer lines.
Motorists who pass through the area after 8 a.m. are advised to use Range Avenue, or other alternate routes, during that time frame.
Chief of Police Shannon Womack asked the company to begin as close to the end of rush hour as possible.
