7.5 square miles.
It's a figure Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry uses often to describe the location for which he is responsible, as it's the rough estimate on the exact amount of land within the borders of his city's limits.
Within that geographic area, the mayor and employees of the city have a wide variety of tasks and issues of which to take care, but none has become more important than drainage. Moving water out of ditches, canals, and streets has become very important to the city's citizens since 2016, and as the mayor explains it, everyone has a part to play.
Starting with individuals and picking up trash. Recent 'trash bash' events across the parish have shown that even just one bottle, dropped into a ditch, can reach - and block - major waterways. The same example holds true inside the city, the mayor explained, even recently with an apartment complex. Trash was falling out of a dumpster and blocking up nearby catch basins, flooding the parking lot and threatening to push water into the downstairs units.
Landry asked his street department director, George Lathers, to inform the apartment owner and the tenants that keeping the dumpster clear would help with the problem - which a message the mayor has tried to deliver since 2019.
During that time, Landry hit the local roads with Lathers to take a look into culverts, drains, and main lines. What they found, consistently, was trash or concrete blocking the pathways. The mayor said that the city labels these areas as hotspots, and does the best they can to alleviate any issues.
That includes utilizing a FEMA-funded drain camera to find the problem.
But, sometimes, the issue cannot be alleviated with the resources currently available to the city. Whether the project is too big, or perhaps a drain line is too impacted or a canal too full, the fix is outside of their scope.
Enter Gravity Drainage District 1, one of three funded districts in the parish focused on drainage alone, which has formed a partnership with the city. GDD1 is focused on the flow of water through the Gray's Creek watershed, which encompasses most of the city, so the partnership 'just made sense at the time, and continues to make sense,' according to GDD1 head Wesley Kennebrew.
The district issues some funds for general maintenance from their one-cent sales tax and 5-mill property tax, but saves as much money as possible to provide matches for state and federal grants for drainage fixes.
So even they don't have all the money, Landry said, and do the best they can with what they have.
Enter the state, which is focused on the Amite River Basin - where all water from the Denham Springs and GDD1 area flows - and 'big picture projects.' A statement mayor Landry does not like.
"I understand, logistically, they have to focus on the bigger picture," Landry said, "but my responsibility is these 7.5 square miles, and right now we just don't have all the resources we need."
Enter the Bass Pro Shops Tax Incremental Financing mechanism, or TIF. Several, local tax entities sacrificed a portion of their sales tax collected in the district to help fund bonds that were used to create infrastructure for the area. As Landry tells it, the land before paid just over $100 a year in property tax to the city, now the city's share of those sales taxes - once the TIF is paid - is nearly $1,000,000 so, to him, it was a sound investment.
And those bonds are scheduled to be paid off this year, 2021.
Landry is hoping to convince the city's board to dedicate at least a portion of that one million to grant matches or general drainage work within the city. There's still a question as to whether or not Bass Pro will continue to anchor the development, after purchasing Cabela's across the nation and owning that location in Ascension Parish, but the mayor has reason to believe they will continue to do business in Denham Springs.
Right now, Landry explained, drainage isn't an 'afterthought' per se, but it's simply part of the street department. There's no central focus on the matter, or the infrastructure. Further complicating the situation is the difficulty in acquiring federal and state funding which was made available after the 2016 flood. While having won awards for certain projects, money still has yet to hit Denham Springs coffers for some of those requests.
"Wouldn't it be nice if we had a crew dedicated to drainage, and that's all they did?" Landry mused, "and they could work in tandem with GDD1 to make drainage fixes."
