Election Day can be daunting for some voters because they don't know the answer to the most important question of the day - where do I vote?
The Secretary of State has an online way to figure that out.
Follow this link ----> https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/home/voterlogin
Enter your first and last name, as well as your zip code and birthday, and the site will spit out all your voter information as well as a series of links.
The second link, titled 'My Election Day Voting Location,' will give you a full address for your polling location.
Below you can also find a list of the precincts, by location, starting with their number, followed by the name and address of the building.
PRECINCTS
- 1 North Live Oak Elementary School 36605 Outback Rd. Denham Springs
- 1A North Live Oak Elementary School 36605 Outback Rd. Denham Springs
- 1B Live Oak Elementary Cafeteria 35194 Old LA Hwy 16 Denham Springs
- 1C Live Oak Elementary Cafeteria 35194 Old LA Hwy 16 Denham Springs
- 1D North Live Oak Elementary School 36605 Outback Rd. Denham Springs
- 2 S Live Oak Elementary School 8400 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
- 2A S Live Oak Elementary School 8400 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
- 3 Community Chapel Church 35490 Walker North Walker
- 3A Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
- 3B Community Chapel Church 35490 Walker North Walker
- 4 Live Oak Middle School Cafeteria 8444 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
- 4A Live Oak Middle School Cafeteria 8444 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
- 4B Live Oak Middle School Cafeteria 8444 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
- 5 Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
- 5A N Corbin Elementary Cafeteria 32645 N. Corbin Rd Walker
- 5B Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
- 5C Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
- 6 N Corbin Elementary Cafeteria 32645 N. Corbin Rd Walker
- 6A N. Livingston Voting Precinct 32511 LA Hwy. 63 Livingston
- 6B N. Livingston Voting Precinct 32511 LA Hwy. 63 Livingston
- 7 South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
- 7A Walker High School Old Gym 12646 Burgess Avenue Walker
- 7B South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
- 7C South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
- 7D South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
- 8A Doyle Elementary School 29285 S Range Rd Livingston
- 8B Doyle Elementary School 29285 S Range Rd Livingston
- 9 Fire Dist. #11 Station 33815 LA Hyw. 43 Independence
- 10 Holden High School Gym 30120 LA Highway 441 Holden
- 11 Albany Elementary School Cafeteria 29777 S Montpelier Ave Albany
- 11A Albany Elementary School Cafeteria 29777 S Montpelier Ave Albany
- 12 Albany Elementary School Cafeteria 29777 S Montpelier Ave Albany
- 13A Albany/Springfield Branch Library 26941 LA Hwy. 43 Springfield
- 13B Albany/Springfield Branch Library 26941 LA Hwy. 43 Springfield
- 14 Springfield Elementary School Gym 25190 Blood River Rd Springfield
- 15 Killian Voting Precinct 28284 LA Hyw. 22 Springfield
- 16 Maurepas School New Gym 25125 LA Highway 22 Maurepas
- 17 Fire Dist. #9 Sta. 2 (Head of Island) 20368 LA Hyw. 22 Maurepas
- 18 French Settlement Elem. Cafeteria 15810 LA Hwy 16 French Settlement
- 18A French Settlement Elem. Cafeteria 15810 LA Hwy 16 French Settlement
- 19 Frost Elementary School 19672 LA Highway 42 Livingston
- 19A Frost Elementary School 19672 LA Highway 42 Livingston
- 20 Frost Elementary School 19672 LA Highway 42 Livingston
- 21 South Fork Elementary School 23300 Walker South Rd. Denham Springs
- 21A Gray's Creek Elementary School 11400 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs
- 22 South Branch Library (Verdun) 23477 LA Hyw. 444 Livingston
- 23 Gray's Creek Elementary School 11400 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs
- 23A Juban Parc Junior High School 12470 Brown Rd. Denham Springs
- 23B Juban Parc Junior High School 12470 Brown Rd. Denham Springs
- 23C Gray's Creek Elementary School 11400 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs
- 24 Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
- 24B Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
- 24C Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
- 25 Denham Springs Jr. High School 401 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs
- 26 Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
- 26A Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
- 26B Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
- 26C Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
- 27 Denham Springs Jr. High School 401 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs
- 28A Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
- 28B Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
- 29 Livingston Town Hall 20550 Circle Dr. Livingston
- 30 Albany Middle School Cafeteria 29675 Reeves St. Albany
- 31 Springfield Elementary School Gym 25190 Blood River Rd Springfield
- 32 Killian Voting Precinct 28284 LA Hyw. 22 Springfield
- 33 Port Vincent Village Hall 18235 LA Hwy. 16 Port Vincent
- 34 French Settlement Village Hall 16015 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement
- 35 Walker Freshman High Cafeteria 13443 Burgess Ave Walker
- 35A Walker Freshman High Cafeteria 13443 Burgess Ave Walker
- 36 Westside Jr. High School Cafeteria 12615 Burgess Ave Walker
- 36A Westside Jr. High School Cafeteria 12615 Burgess Ave Walker
- 38 Springfield Elementary School Gym 25190 Blood River Rd Springfield
- 39 Eastside Elementary School 9735 Lockhart Rd Denham Springs
- 39A Eastside Elementary School 9735 Lockhart Rd Denham Springs
- 39B Eastside Elementary School 9735 Lockhart Rd Denham Springs
- 40 Freshwater Elementary School 1025 Cockerham Rd Denham Springs
- 40A Freshwater Elementary School 1025 Cockerham Rd Denham Springs
- 41 Freshwater Elementary School 1025 Cockerham Rd Denham Springs
- 43 French Settlement Elem. Cafeteria 15810 LA Highway 16 French Settlement
