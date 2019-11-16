Vote
Election Day can be daunting for some voters because they don't know the answer to the most important question of the day - where do I vote?

The Secretary of State has an online way to figure that out.

Follow this link ----> https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/home/voterlogin

Enter your first and last name, as well as your zip code and birthday, and the site will spit out all your voter information as well as a series of links.

The second link, titled 'My Election Day Voting Location,' will give you a full address for your polling location.

Below you can also find a list of the precincts, by location, starting with their number, followed by the name and address of the building.

PRECINCTS

  1. 1 North Live Oak Elementary School 36605 Outback Rd. Denham Springs
  2. 1A North Live Oak Elementary School 36605 Outback Rd. Denham Springs
  3. 1B Live Oak Elementary Cafeteria 35194 Old LA Hwy 16 Denham Springs
  4. 1C Live Oak Elementary Cafeteria 35194 Old LA Hwy 16 Denham Springs
  5. 1D North Live Oak Elementary School 36605 Outback Rd. Denham Springs
  6. 2 S Live Oak Elementary School 8400 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
  7. 2A S Live Oak Elementary School 8400 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
  8. 3 Community Chapel Church 35490 Walker North Walker
  9. 3A Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
  10. 3B Community Chapel Church 35490 Walker North Walker
  11. 4 Live Oak Middle School Cafeteria 8444 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
  12. 4A Live Oak Middle School Cafeteria 8444 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
  13. 4B Live Oak Middle School Cafeteria 8444 Cecil Dr Denham Springs
  14. 5 Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
  15. 5A N Corbin Elementary Cafeteria 32645 N. Corbin Rd Walker
  16. 5B Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
  17. 5C Levi Milton Elementary School 31450 Walker North Rd Walker
  18. 6 N Corbin Elementary Cafeteria 32645 N. Corbin Rd Walker
  19. 6A N. Livingston Voting Precinct 32511 LA Hwy. 63 Livingston
  20. 6B N. Livingston Voting Precinct 32511 LA Hwy. 63 Livingston
  21. 7 South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
  22. 7A Walker High School Old Gym 12646 Burgess Avenue Walker
  23. 7B South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
  24. 7C South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
  25. 7D South Walker Elementary School 13745 Milton Lane Walker
  26. 8A Doyle Elementary School 29285 S Range Rd Livingston
  27. 8B Doyle Elementary School 29285 S Range Rd Livingston
  28. 9 Fire Dist. #11 Station 33815 LA Hyw. 43 Independence
  29. 10 Holden High School Gym 30120 LA Highway 441 Holden
  30. 11 Albany Elementary School Cafeteria 29777 S Montpelier Ave Albany
  31. 11A Albany Elementary School Cafeteria 29777 S Montpelier Ave Albany
  32. 12 Albany Elementary School Cafeteria 29777 S Montpelier Ave Albany
  33. 13A Albany/Springfield Branch Library 26941 LA Hwy. 43 Springfield
  34. 13B Albany/Springfield Branch Library 26941 LA Hwy. 43 Springfield
  35. 14 Springfield Elementary School Gym 25190 Blood River Rd Springfield
  36. 15 Killian Voting Precinct 28284 LA Hyw. 22 Springfield
  37. 16 Maurepas School New Gym 25125 LA Highway 22 Maurepas
  38. 17 Fire Dist. #9 Sta. 2 (Head of Island) 20368 LA Hyw. 22 Maurepas
  39. 18 French Settlement Elem. Cafeteria 15810 LA Hwy 16 French Settlement
  40. 18A French Settlement Elem. Cafeteria 15810 LA Hwy 16 French Settlement
  41. 19 Frost Elementary School 19672 LA Highway 42 Livingston
  42. 19A Frost Elementary School 19672 LA Highway 42 Livingston
  43. 20 Frost Elementary School 19672 LA Highway 42 Livingston
  44. 21 South Fork Elementary School 23300 Walker South Rd. Denham Springs
  45. 21A Gray's Creek Elementary School 11400 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs
  46. 22 South Branch Library (Verdun) 23477 LA Hyw. 444 Livingston
  47. 23 Gray's Creek Elementary School 11400 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs
  48. 23A Juban Parc Junior High School 12470 Brown Rd. Denham Springs
  49. 23B Juban Parc Junior High School 12470 Brown Rd. Denham Springs
  50. 23C Gray's Creek Elementary School 11400 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs
  51. 24 Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
  52. 24B Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
  53. 24C Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
  54. 25 Denham Springs Jr. High School 401 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs
  55. 26 Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
  56. 26A Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
  57. 26B Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
  58. 26C Denham Springs Freshman High 940 N Range Ave Denham Springs
  59. 27 Denham Springs Jr. High School 401 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs
  60. 28A Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
  61. 28B Lewis Vincent Elementary 7686 Vincent Rd. Denham Springs
  62. 29 Livingston Town Hall 20550 Circle Dr. Livingston
  63. 30 Albany Middle School Cafeteria 29675 Reeves St. Albany
  64. 31 Springfield Elementary School Gym 25190 Blood River Rd Springfield
  65. 32 Killian Voting Precinct 28284 LA Hyw. 22 Springfield
  66. 33 Port Vincent Village Hall 18235 LA Hwy. 16 Port Vincent
  67. 34 French Settlement Village Hall 16015 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement
  68. 35 Walker Freshman High Cafeteria 13443 Burgess Ave Walker
  69. 35A Walker Freshman High Cafeteria 13443 Burgess Ave Walker
  70. 36 Westside Jr. High School Cafeteria 12615 Burgess Ave Walker
  71. 36A Westside Jr. High School Cafeteria 12615 Burgess Ave Walker
  72. 38 Springfield Elementary School Gym 25190 Blood River Rd Springfield
  73. 39 Eastside Elementary School 9735 Lockhart Rd Denham Springs
  74. 39A Eastside Elementary School 9735 Lockhart Rd Denham Springs
  75. 39B Eastside Elementary School 9735 Lockhart Rd Denham Springs
  76. 40 Freshwater Elementary School 1025 Cockerham Rd Denham Springs
  77. 40A Freshwater Elementary School 1025 Cockerham Rd Denham Springs
  78. 41 Freshwater Elementary School 1025 Cockerham Rd Denham Springs
  79. 43 French Settlement Elem. Cafeteria 15810 LA Highway 16 French Settlement

