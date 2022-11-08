The polls have closed, and Livingston Parish's results for the Nov. 8 midterm election are in, according to unofficial figures from the Secretary of State.
Every ballot in Livingston Parish featured races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in addition to a series of statewide constitutional amendments.
Locally, there were races for four seats on the School Board, five council seats in both Denham Springs and Albany, two aldermen seats in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.
The parish is reporting a 49.1 percent unofficial turnout (42,269 votes), among 86,090 total registered voters.
(Editor's note: The following results represent results in Livingston Parish only. They do not represent statewide finals.)
U.S. Senator
Beryl A. Billiot (NOPTY) - 0.40 percent, 168 votes
Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM) - 5.84 percent, 2,469 votes
Devin Lance Graham (REP) - 2.32 percent, 980 votes
“Xan” John (OTHER) -0.14 percent, 58 votes
John Kennedy (REP) - 83.30 percent, 35,212 votes
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (NOPTY) - 0.05 percent, 20 votes
Bradley McMorris (IND) - 0.57 percent, 240 votes
MV “Vinny” Mendoza (DEM) - 0.26 percent, 109 votes
“Luke” Mixon (DEM) - 6.04 percent, 2,552 votes
Salvador P. Rodriguez (DEM) - 0.13 percent, 54 votes
Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) - 0.53 percent, 226 votes
Syrita Steib (DEM) - 0.40 percent, 169 votes
Thomas Wenn (OTHER) - 0.03 percent, 12 votes
U.S. Representative - 6th District
Brian Belzer (REP) - 7.34 percent, 3,031 votes
Rufus Holt Craig, Jr. (LBT) - 5.64 percent, 2,330 votes
Garret Graves (REP) - 87.01 percent, 35,915 votes
Member of School Board - District 4 (Unofficial turnout 41.9 percent, 9,127 registered voters)
Bradley “Brad” Harris (REP) - 55.80 percent, 2,137 votes
“Jeff” Pendergrass (REP) - 44.20 percent, 1,693 votes
Member of School Board - District 7 (Unofficial turnout 42.6 percent, 8,712 registered voters)
Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham (REP) - 55.32 percent, 2,054 votes
Ryan Pope (REP) - 44.68 percent, 1,659 votes
Member of School Board - District 8 (Unofficial turnout 50.7 percent, 10,191 registered voters)
“Ron” McMorris (REP) - 50.98 percent, 2,639 votes
Monica Madere Sullivan (REP) - 49.02 percent, 2,538 votes
Member of School Board - District 9 (Unofficial turnout 44 percent, 9,788 registered voters)
Devin Gregoire (REP) - 26.74 percent, 1,152 votes
“Steve” Link (REP) - 73.26 percent, 3,156 votes
Mayor - Town of Killian (Unofficial turnout 61.6 percent, 931 registered voters)
Kenny Bayhi (IND) - 39.37 percent, 226 votes
Ronald L. Sharp, Sr. (REP) - 60.63 percent, 348 votes
Aldermen (2) - Town of Killian (Unofficial turnout 48.3 percent, 931 registered voters)
Brent Ballard (REP) - 22.75 percent, 205 votes
Patrick Canal (REP) - 18.98 percent, 171 votes
Kimberly Gill (IND) - 27.41 percent, 247 votes
Amanda Jacobsen (REP) - 21.09 percent, 190 votes
Leon Vicks (DEM) - 9.77 percent, 88 votes
Aldermen (2) - Village of French Settlement (Unofficial turnout 56 percent, 748 registered voters)
Jeremy Aydell (REP) - 36.23 percent, 304 votes
Sean Clouatre (DEM) - 22.53 percent, 189 votes
Roland Gutbier (REP) - 20.74 percent, 174 votes
Paul Matherne (DEM) - 20.50 percent, 172 votes
Council Members (5) - City of Denham Springs (Unofficial turnout 32.5 percent, 5,632 registered voters)
Amber Dugas (REP) - 17.44 percent, 1,598 votes
Jim “Jimmy” Gilbert (REP) - 17.43 percent, 1,597 votes
Lori Lamm-Williams (REP) - 17.14 percent, 1,570 votes
Robert Poole (REP) - 16.99 percent, 1,556 votes
Raphineas “Ray” Riley (DEM) - 12.62 percent, 1,156 votes
“Jeff” Wesley (REP) - 18.38 percent, 1,684 votes
Council Members (5) - Town of Albany (Unofficial turnout 34.4 percent, 786 registered voters)
Jerry Glascock (REP) - 21.82 percent, 295 votes
Richard Herring, Jr. (REP) - 10.50 percent, 142 votes
Peter Don Onofry (REP) - 15.98 percent, 216 votes
Kimberly Stewart (REP) - 18.27 percent, 247 votes
S. Gerald Stilley (REP) - 16.86 percent, 228 votes
John Thomas (NOPTY) - 12.20 percent, 165 votes
Melinda Zalson (NOPTY) - 4.36 percent, 59 votes
Amendment No. 1 - Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities
Yes - 30.34 percent, 12,304 votes
No - 69.66 percent, 28,245 votes
Amendment No. 2 - Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities
Yes - 77.76 percent, 31,884 votes
No - 22.24 percent, 9,119 votes
Amendment No. 3 - Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office
Yes - 31.68 percent, 12,864 votes
No - 68.32 percent, 27,745 votes
Amendment No. 4 - Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances
Yes - 71.74 percent, 29,107 votes
No - 28.26 percent, 11,467 votes
Amendment No. 5 - Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates
Yes - 34.29 percent, 13,605 votes
No - 65.71 percent, 26,067 votes
Amendment No. 6 - Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish
Yes - 44.34 percent, 17,313 votes
No - 55.66 percent, 21,730 votes
Amendment No. 7 - Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice
Yes - 37.81 percent, 15,050 votes
No - 62.19 percent, 24,754 votes
Amendment No. 8 - Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners
Yes - 54.02 percent, 21,851 votes
No - 45.98 percent, 18,602 votes
