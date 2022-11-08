Voting 2020

The polls have closed, and Livingston Parish's results for the Nov. 8 midterm election are in, according to unofficial figures from the Secretary of State.

Every ballot in Livingston Parish featured races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in addition to a series of statewide constitutional amendments.

Locally, there were races for four seats on the School Board, five council seats in both Denham Springs and Albany, two aldermen seats in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.

The parish is reporting a 49.1 percent unofficial turnout (42,269 votes), among 86,090 total registered voters.

(Editor's note: The following results represent results in Livingston Parish only. They do not represent statewide finals.)

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (NOPTY) - 0.40 percent, 168 votes

Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM) - 5.84 percent, 2,469 votes

Devin Lance Graham (REP) - 2.32 percent, 980 votes

“Xan” John (OTHER) -0.14 percent, 58 votes

John Kennedy (REP) - 83.30 percent, 35,212 votes

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (NOPTY) - 0.05 percent, 20 votes

Bradley McMorris (IND) - 0.57 percent, 240 votes

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (DEM) - 0.26 percent, 109 votes

“Luke” Mixon (DEM) - 6.04 percent, 2,552 votes

Salvador P. Rodriguez (DEM) - 0.13 percent, 54 votes

Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) - 0.53 percent, 226 votes

Syrita Steib (DEM) - 0.40 percent, 169 votes

Thomas Wenn (OTHER) - 0.03 percent, 12 votes

U.S. Representative - 6th District

Brian Belzer (REP) - 7.34 percent, 3,031 votes

Rufus Holt Craig, Jr. (LBT) - 5.64 percent, 2,330 votes

Garret Graves (REP) - 87.01 percent, 35,915 votes

Member of School Board - District 4 (Unofficial turnout 41.9 percent, 9,127 registered voters)

Bradley “Brad” Harris (REP) - 55.80 percent, 2,137 votes

“Jeff” Pendergrass (REP) - 44.20 percent, 1,693 votes

Member of School Board - District 7 (Unofficial turnout 42.6 percent, 8,712 registered voters)

Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham (REP) - 55.32 percent, 2,054 votes

Ryan Pope (REP) - 44.68 percent, 1,659 votes

Member of School Board - District 8 (Unofficial turnout 50.7 percent, 10,191 registered voters)

“Ron” McMorris (REP) - 50.98 percent, 2,639 votes

Monica Madere Sullivan (REP) - 49.02 percent, 2,538 votes

Member of School Board - District 9 (Unofficial turnout 44 percent, 9,788 registered voters)

Devin Gregoire (REP) - 26.74 percent, 1,152 votes

“Steve” Link (REP) - 73.26 percent, 3,156 votes

Mayor - Town of Killian (Unofficial turnout 61.6 percent, 931 registered voters)

Kenny Bayhi (IND) - 39.37 percent, 226 votes

Ronald L. Sharp, Sr. (REP) - 60.63 percent, 348 votes

Aldermen (2) - Town of Killian (Unofficial turnout 48.3 percent, 931 registered voters)

Brent Ballard (REP) - 22.75 percent, 205 votes

Patrick Canal (REP) - 18.98 percent, 171 votes

Kimberly Gill (IND) - 27.41 percent, 247 votes

Amanda Jacobsen (REP) - 21.09 percent, 190 votes

Leon Vicks (DEM) - 9.77 percent, 88 votes

Aldermen (2) - Village of French Settlement (Unofficial turnout 56 percent, 748 registered voters)

Jeremy Aydell (REP) - 36.23 percent, 304 votes

Sean Clouatre (DEM) - 22.53 percent, 189 votes

Roland Gutbier (REP) - 20.74 percent, 174 votes

Paul Matherne (DEM) - 20.50 percent, 172 votes

Council Members (5) - City of Denham Springs (Unofficial turnout 32.5 percent, 5,632 registered voters)

Amber Dugas (REP) - 17.44 percent, 1,598 votes

Jim “Jimmy” Gilbert (REP) - 17.43 percent, 1,597 votes

Lori Lamm-Williams (REP) - 17.14 percent, 1,570 votes

Robert Poole (REP) - 16.99 percent, 1,556 votes

Raphineas “Ray” Riley (DEM) - 12.62 percent, 1,156 votes

“Jeff” Wesley (REP) - 18.38 percent, 1,684 votes

Council Members (5) - Town of Albany (Unofficial turnout 34.4 percent, 786 registered voters)

Jerry Glascock (REP) - 21.82 percent, 295 votes

Richard Herring, Jr. (REP) - 10.50 percent, 142 votes

Peter Don Onofry (REP) - 15.98 percent, 216 votes

Kimberly Stewart (REP) - 18.27 percent, 247 votes

S. Gerald Stilley (REP) - 16.86 percent, 228 votes

John Thomas (NOPTY) - 12.20 percent, 165 votes

Melinda Zalson (NOPTY) - 4.36 percent, 59 votes

Amendment No. 1 - Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities

Yes - 30.34 percent, 12,304 votes

No - 69.66 percent, 28,245 votes

Amendment No. 2 - Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities

Yes - 77.76 percent, 31,884 votes

No - 22.24 percent, 9,119 votes

Amendment No. 3 - Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office

Yes - 31.68 percent, 12,864 votes

No - 68.32 percent, 27,745 votes

Amendment No. 4 - Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances

Yes - 71.74 percent, 29,107 votes

No - 28.26 percent, 11,467 votes

Amendment No. 5 - Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates

Yes - 34.29 percent, 13,605 votes

No - 65.71 percent, 26,067 votes

Amendment No. 6 - Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish

Yes - 44.34 percent, 17,313 votes

No - 55.66 percent, 21,730 votes

Amendment No. 7 - Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice

Yes - 37.81 percent, 15,050 votes

No - 62.19 percent, 24,754 votes

Amendment No. 8 - Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners

Yes - 54.02 percent, 21,851 votes

No - 45.98 percent, 18,602 votes

