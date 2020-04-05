Approximately 1,803 COVID-19 patients are reportedly being treated in Louisiana hospitals, a jump of nearly 80 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Of that total, 561 patients are on ventilators, or 31 percent of all hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 13,010 reported cases in Louisiana, which is 514 more than the previous day and the lowest single-day jump in reported cases since March 30. It’s also the first time the novel coronavirus didn’t increase by at least 1,000 reported cases since March 31.
According to the Department of Health, 13 percent of those reported as COVID-19 positive are being hospitalized, while four percent are requiring ventilators.
The reported COVID-19 death toll increased by 68 overnight, bringing the statewide number of fatalities to at least 477. So far, 38 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including one in Livingston Parish.
The Department of Health is reporting 60,325 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The majority of COVID-19 tests (92 percent) are being done in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
To stem the spread of the disease and potentially save more lives, Gov. John Bel Edwards this week officially extended his “stay at home” order through April 30. The order extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings to 10 people or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.