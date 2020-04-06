Approximately 1,809 COVID-19 patients are reportedly being treated in Louisiana hospitals as the novel coronavirus surges past a reported 14,800 cases in Louisiana, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Of that total, 563 patients are on ventilators, or 31 percent of all hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health.
Overall, there are approximately 14,867 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,857 cases — or 14 percent more — from the day before. The latest jump comes one day Louisiana reported its lowest 24-hour increase in reported cases since March 30.
The disease is now being reported in all but two of the state’s 64 parishes after West Carroll Parish confirmed its first case. Only Tensas and Cameron parishes have yet to report a positive case.
The reported COVID-19 death toll reached another grim milestone, surpassing 500 fatalities for a new total of 512, an increase of 35 from the previous day when the state suffered its largest single-day increase in deaths to date. Over the last two days, the state has reported 103 additional deaths.
The Department of Health is now reporting 69,166 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of nearly 9,000 tests from the previous day. The majority of COVID-19 tests (93 percent) are being done in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
Last weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards also informed the public that 200 more federal ventilators were heading to Louisiana, bringing the total from the strategic stockpile and independent vendors to nearly 750.
However, the governor reiterated that based on the state's modeling, the state - first in Region 1 (New Orleans) - will exceed the capacity to deliver healthcare. He added these ventilators will help push that date back, allowing the state “to prolong that inevitable day.”
To stem the spread of the disease and potentially save more lives, Edwards last week officially extended his “stay at home” order through April 30. The order extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings to 10 people or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.