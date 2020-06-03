Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to “get a game plan” ready as a tropical storm system with “its sights set on Louisiana” moves toward the coast, with landfall projected for this weekend or early next week.
Tropical Storm Cristobal, which was upgraded to a named storm at 11 a.m. on June 2, is expected to hit the central coastline of Louisiana sometime Sunday or Monday, though national weather forecasters say it’s too early to know for sure.
If Cristobal stays on that course, that would put the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas on the east side of the storm, “which typically receive heaviest rain,” Edwards said. The National Weather Service is predicting there could be as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph.
With unrelated rain already forecasted for the rest of this week, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
During his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Edwards encouraged Louisiana residents to immediately begin making their hurricane preparations that “might look different” during a public health emergency.
“Everyone should be following the news and weather updates,” Edwards said. “Now is the time to prepare and get a game plan.”
At 1 p.m., the center of Cristobal was about 15 miles south southwest of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, moving south southeast at 3 mph. The storm has already caused “deadly flooding” in portions of Mexico and Central America, according to the National Weather Service.
Cristobal is expected to meander over near the Yucatan Peninsula “for a couple of days” before moving northward into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. The National Weather Service says there is a “high risk” of storm surge, heavy rainfall, and wind impacts over the weekend along the Gulf coast “from Texas to the Florida panhandle.”
Though it’s too early to predict the exact location or strength of the storm when it hits the U.S., Edwards said the modeling “seems to agree” that Cristobal will be “a very severe weather event” for Louisiana.
It will be made worse with afternoon thunderstorms predicted this week, which can result in increased wind.
“We anticipate this will be a very severe weather event for Louisiana… [because] unrelated to the tropical storm, we’ll have very substantial rainfall from afternoon thunderstorms,” he said. “The ground will be saturated before [the tropical storm] arrives.”
As of Wednesday, Edwards said he is not issuing evacuations for any areas in the state, though that could change as new information arises. He said he expects to have more information regarding the storm during his next press conference on Friday, June 5.
“We’re encouraging everybody to take this very seriously,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.