Louisiana confirmed just over 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses surpassed 1.2 million, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of hospitalizations also rose for the first time in over a month, though by a slim margin.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,220,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 102,849. Officials are also reporting that 448,730 people have completed the vaccine series, a rise of 44,077.
On Monday, health officials reported 329 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 372,843. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 61,446 “probable” cases, an increase of 175.
That gives the state a total of 433,785 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by two overnight to 534 statewide. This marked only the seventh time in the last 46 LDH updates that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report. The last time hospitalizations rose was Feb. 2.
Ventilator usage also increased, rising by three to 78 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,044, an increase of 11 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 711 “probable” deaths, a drop of one.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,118,876 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,646,506 molecular tests and 472,370 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
