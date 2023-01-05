Numerous thefts reported at new residential construction sites, authorities say

Authorities are working numerous burglaries and thefts that occurred at new residential construction sites in a Denham Springs subdivision.
The crimes took place at Middlebrook Place Subdivision, located on Florida Boulevard (Highway 190), and saw the suspects take appliances and construction materials.
In the first case, at least two suspects parked at a neighboring business and entered the neighborhood on foot. The suspects then “stage” items, such as appliances and building materials, near the roadway before returning with what appears to be a Chevy Truck and utility trailer to collect the items.
In the second case, an unknown suspect entered the subdivision in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe and removed a new appliance from a residential new construction site.
Detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of the suspects and asked the public for help identifying and locating them.
"Our detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word," detectives said.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
