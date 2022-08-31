If you’re posting a political sign ahead of fall elections, make sure it’s in compliance, officials said.
The City of Denham Springs Office of Planning and Development sent out a message this week reminding candidates, campaign offices, and supporters of the requirements for political signs within city limits.
While no permit is required, there are regulations pertaining to the size, placement and removal of political signs, officials said.
Below are a list of political sign regulations, according to Office of Planning and Development:
-- Signs shall not exceed 32 square feet in area.
-- Yard signs (typically, small plastic signs on metal stands) shall not exceed five (5) square feet.
-- Maximum number of faces shall be two (2) per sign (back-to-back).
-- No political sign supporting any candidate shall be erected more than three (3) months prior to the opening of qualifying for the election in question. In the case of signs relating to a proposition rather than a candidate, no such signs shall be placed or erected more than three (3) months prior to the balloting on the proposition in question.
-- All temporary signs supporting any candidate or regarding any ballot proposition shall be removed within seven (7) days following balloting, which either terminates the candidate's campaign or which decides the issue or proposition. Signs not removed accordingly may be removed by the building official at a cost of $25.00 per sign.
-- No temporary political sign may be located in any right-of-way, public servitude or passage, street, median, boulevard or neutral ground, between the street and sidewalk (where sidewalks are present) nor attached to any tree, utility pole or publicly owned structure. Any political sign so placed is defined as litter and is subject to removal by any person. Should removal be affected by the building official, a charge of $25.00 per sign to cover the cost of removal shall be made.
-- All permanent on-premises and temporary signs shall be set back a minimum of ten (10) feet from the right-of-way of any public street.
Anyone with questions can call the Office of Planning and Development at (225) 667-8326.
(Note: Ordinances pertaining to political signs can be found in the City of Denham Springs Code of Ordinances, Appendix B, Section 19.01.2(20).)
