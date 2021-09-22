An aerial spray operation intended to combat the increase in mosquitoes in Livingston Parish following Hurricane Ida has been cancelled, officials have announced.
The aerial application was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, and continue until about 3 a.m., according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
But Wednesday morning, officials reversed course and announced the cancellation on the LOHSEP Facebook page, though they noted that it could be rescheduled at a later date.
“Livingston Parish Officials have decided to cancel the scheduled aerial spray operation this week for areas within the Parish to help reduce the number of mosquitoes resulting from the flooding caused by Hurricane Ida due to the cooler weather we are experiencing,” LOHSEP said.
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the most severe form of the West Nile virus in five parishes, including Livingston Parish.
As of the most recent report, seven parishes had confirmed 10 cases of West Nile neuroinvasive disease, a serious form of the virus that affects the nervous system. Those parishes are Livingston, East Baton Rouge, Beauregard, Lincoln, Orleans, Ouachita, and St. Tammany.
So far, Livingston Parish has confirmed one case. Meanwhile, neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish has confirmed three.
West Nile virus, first detected in Louisiana in 2001, is spread to humans commonly by the bite of infected mosquitoes. In rare instances, the virus has been spread by blood transfusion, organ transplant, breastfeeding, and from mother to child during pregnancy.
Health officials have said the West Nile virus usually pops up after storms due to increases in mosquito breeding related to standing water, which was abundant in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
Symptoms from West Nile neuroinvasive disease include severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, numbness, tremors, vision loss, coma, or paralysis. The symptoms last several weeks and can cause death or permanent brain damage, according to the Department of Health.
In its post announcing the cancellation, LOHSEP said the aerial spray operation could be rescheduled “in the near future.”
“The Parish will conduct further research to determine if it is needed in the near future due to weather, mosquito population and further reported incidents of West Nile in the Parish,” LOHSEP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.