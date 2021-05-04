Louisiana confirmed 683 new cases of the novel coronavirus and seven new deaths Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 314 “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 15 overnight to 317 statewide. Ventilator usage remained at 38 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 390,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 69,642 “probable” cases
-- 9,476 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 929 “probable” deaths
-- 7,070,166 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,630,581 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,236,489 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the noon LDH report.
The parish also reported a rise of nine “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,897 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,460 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 135,975 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,750 initiated vaccine series; 25,256 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.