With students returning to campuses across the state for the 2022-23 school year, officials are reminding motorists to drive with extra care and be mindful of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children, and children walking or biking to school.
In a statement, Louisiana State Police officials said troopers and local law enforcement will be patrolling school zones throughout the state, "and speeding will not be tolerated while school zone speed limits are in effect."
Most school zones have a reduced speed limit from 7:00-9:00 a.m. and 2:00-4:00 p.m.
"However, some zones are marked with slightly different times, and it is the responsibility of motorists to be aware of these speed zones and to reduce their speed accordingly," State Police said.
Officials said that, though a school bus is designed to be "the safest vehicle on the road," the greatest risk "is the loading and unloading of children at bus stops."
State Police reminded drivers that "all vehicular traffic must stop no less than 30 feet from a school bus when the stop signals on the bus are activated."
A vehicle approaching a stopped school bus from the opposite direction does not have to stop when traffic is separated by a divided median, but must remain cautious of the children boarding or exiting the bus.
Additionally, motorists are encouraged to remember that:
-- Louisiana Law states that no person shall operate any wireless communication device, which includes texting and any social media, while operating a motor vehicle during the posted hours within a school zone. School zones across Louisiana are hands-free zones, so put that cell phone down while driving
-- School crossing guards have the authority to direct vehicles through intersections when traffic lights are red and to stop vehicles when the traffic lights are green. Motorists who are approaching school zones are urged to pay attention to the school crossing guards for hand instructions.
"Motorists should expect traffic congestion and possible delays near school zones," State Police said. "It is important for each driver to be patient with the increased traffic and allow extra time to arrive safely at their destination.
"Remember to always buckle up and insist that ALL occupants in the vehicle are buckled up as well. Keeping these safety tips in mind will help assure a safe school year not only for our children, but for the motoring public as well."
Below is information on when a driver is required to stop for a school bus, provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police.
Two lanes
Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus's red lights are flashing.
Three lanes
When the highway has a center turning lane with one travel lane on each side, vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus's red lights are flashing.
Four lanes
Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus's red lights are flashing.
Divided highway with a grass median
When the highway has a grass median or other physical barriers, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus's red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.
Divided highway with a turning lane
When the highway has a center turning lane with two travel lanes on each side, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus's red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.
