Before casting your vote in the upcoming election, make sure you go to the correct place.
Officials from the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters and Clerk of Court’s offices are reminding residents of polling changes ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
In a video interview, Jared Andrews said the Registrar of Voters’ new office is “100 percent” open and will be fully operational for early voting, which runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. It is now housed in the Delmas L. Taylor Governmental Annex, located at 20400 Government Blvd. in the Town of Livingston.
“We are 100 percent ready to go,” Andrews said.
The new Registrar of Voters office will be one of two early voting sites, along with the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 8101 US Hwy. 190. Both sites will run from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
In the same video interview, Clerk of Court Jason Harris said those who have voted at Lewis Vincent Elementary in recent years will now vote at the Southside campus, located at 26535 LA Hwy. 16 (Pete’s Highway).
Lewis Vincent Elementary served as a substitute precinct for those who voted at Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, schools that were wrecked during the historic August 2016 flood. But after a lengthy rebuild that forced both schools to temporary campuses for nearly six years, the two schools reopened on a shared campus in August.
“So now, if you voted at Lewis Vincent Elementary… you will now be at the new Southside campus, which houses both elementary and junior high on Pete’s Highway in Denham Springs,” Harris said.
Those with questions can email the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office at laura.macias@livclerk.org.
Much will be on the ballot this fall, including races for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.
Locally, there will be races for four seats on the School Board, five seats on councils in Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.
There are also a series of statewide constitutional items on the ballot.
