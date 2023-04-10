One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal Easter Sunday shooting in Walker, but authorities are still searching for the suspected shooter.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, police also identified the victim: 24-year-old Danny Gonzales, of Harvey.
On Sunday, the Walker Police Department said detectives were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 28600 stretch of Walker S. Road, less than one mile north of Interstate-12. Authorities said employees at a nearby restaurant discovered a male body and called it in around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
At the time, Captain John Sharp, of the Walker Police Department, said detectives believed the victim worked in the area and “likely knew the gunman.” Sharp also said authorities were searching for a white SUV “possibly occupied by three male subjects.”
On Monday, Sharp said authorities had apprehended the getaway driver, 26-year-old Marvin Palacios, of Harvey. Palacios was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Jefferson Parish and will be transported to Livingston Parish, Sharp said, adding that the white Honda SUV was located in Jefferson Parish and seized.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspected shooter, but police are not releasing the subject’s name “while efforts are underway to locate the man,” Sharp said. Police are also working to identify the third man involved in the shooting and anticipate that an arrest warrant “will shortly be issued for that suspect.”
“This continues to be an active, ongoing investigation,” Sharp said. “Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.