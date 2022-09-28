Two people were injured in a car crash early Wednesday morning after their driver fled police who were attempting to make a traffic stop, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Officials said Joseph Gauthier, of Denham Springs, was booked on several charges related to the police chase, including for license plate lights required, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and hit and run.
Gauthier was also booked as a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish and will face a charge from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender, officials said.
In a statement, DSPD spokesperson Scott Sterling said officers attempted to stop a Dodge Ram pickup truck for “traffic violations” near South Range Avenue and Highway 190 at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The driver, Gauthier, refused to stop and sped “above the speed limit” on South Range Avenue into the Plantation Estates subdivision.
The chase ended when Gauthier crashed his car. During the single-vehicle wreck, two occupants sustained “non life-threatening injuries,” Sterling said.
