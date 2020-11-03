It felt like campaigning for office again, as Parish President Layton Ricks tells it.
In the end, the effort paid off for the third-term politician, as Livingston Parish residents approved the one-cent sales tax by a 55% - 45% margin on 68.9% turnout. The final tally was 33,210 - 26,994.
"I want to express my gratitude to the voters in Livingston Parish for their support of the one-cent sales tax renewal," Ricks said Tuesday night. "(Parish government) will continue to do our very best to provide safe roads and drainage for our Parish as we move forward."
The majority of the $16 million total in tax-based funds come from the 1-cent sales tax. The 75% share for road revenues equates to about $13.5 million per year. Also included is a 5-mill property tax, which generates $2.4 million. Finally, the parish receives an allocation from the state general fund, which is based on population.
|'05-'06
|'17-'18
|Total sales tax collections
|$56,338,600
|$103,041,275
|Road program share
|$6,937,275
|$13.5 million
“And they (the legislature) can add or subtract from that, or take it away, whenever they need it,” Ricks said, alluding to financial instability at the state level. Out of the $90 million appropriated in the parish-based share of the state general fund, Livingston Parish received $250,000 in 2017.
The focus remains on the tax revenue of just over $16 million and its use. According to Ricks, $10 million of the funds go toward financing the Department of Public Works, which employs 75 people to service potholes, ditches, larger drainage projects, and smaller road projects throughout the parish. That $10 million figure includes the cost incorporated with yearly projects, new vehicles, and equipment maintenance.
The 2019 budget, accepted by the parish council, lists the road fund expenses as:
1) $2,776,894 – Salaries
2) $7,159 – Taxable Fringe Benefits
3) $212,432 – FICA
4) $201,949 – PERS (Public Employees' Retirement System)
5) $687,944 – Benefits
6) $325,000 – Workers Compensation
7) $0 – Unemployment claims
8) $0 – Salaries, Demolition/Condemnation
9) $2500 – Advertising, Dues, and Subscriptions
10) $40,000 – Utilities
11) $50,000 – Environmental Fees and permits
12) $500 – Printing and Postage
13) $475,000 – Rentals
14) $600,000 – Maintenance of Vehicles and Equipment
15) $35,000 – Maintenance of Grounds and Buildings
16) $7,650,000 – Maintenance of Roads and Streets
17) $500,000 – Maintenance of Ditches
18) $200,000 – Maintenance of Bridges
19) $5,000 – Insurance, Fire & Casualty
20) $10,000 – Office Supplies
21) $15,000 – Computer Supplies and Service
22) $40,000 – Operating Supplies
23) $4,000 – Operating Supplies, Janitorial
24) $500 – Travel, Transportation, Mileage
25) $95,535 – Long-Term Debt Redeemed
26) $4,375 – Interest on Long-Term Debt
27) $4,000 – Agent fees
28) $250,000 – Capital Outlay
29) $0 – Demolition/Condemnation
30) $201,094 – Communications
31) $117,664 – Misc. Retirement Deductions
32) $3,769,686 – Grants
33) $10,097,273 – Grants – Capital Outlay
34) $0 – Declared Emergency Purchases
35) $600,000 – Transfers to Administration Fund
36) $4,661,067 – Transfers to Road Sinking
According to Ricks and Meyers, those expenses leave $6.1 million for the road overlay program itself – a list of parish roads from all nine districts which are considered for maintenance and overlay each year and voted upon by the council. These contracts are farmed out to third parties.
And the list has remained short since 2012 due to a $50 million bond issued in 2006 which came with an annual debt service payment. While sales taxes continue to rise, year-over-year, with the parish taking in nearly $500,000 more per month now than they were in 2006 for the road program, that debt service ate into the remaining funds for road overlay – leaving just $1.6 million.
Residents, however, will get the benefit of those bond expenses being paid off in 2021 and the road program allocation increasing to roughly $6.1 million again, or more as revenues grow, for a yearly capital outlay.
There was some issue last fall with the renewal making the spring ballot, and eventually a missed deadline caused the measure to be moved to the fall. The Parish Council preferred the move, believing a better turnout would lend a better voice to the tax, and in the end passed on a year with higher-than-normal turnout.
The 25% of the sales tax that goes toward the jail include supplies and staff for medical purposes, as well as the jail's debt fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.