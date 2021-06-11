A 61-year-old died Wednesday after flames engulfed his mobile home in Hammond, according to a statement from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Hammond Fire Department responded to a call for a mobile home fire located in the 17000 block of Old Covington Highway shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 9.
Firefighters later located the body of a man inside.
Through assessment of the scene, witness statements, and evidence, deputies believe the fire began outside of the home.
Though the exact cause of the fire was undetermined at the time of reporting, deputies have not ruled out “improper discarding of smoking materials as a potential contributing factor,” the statement read.
“This is an unfortunate loss for this man’s family that we hope other families can learn from,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning in a statement. “That starts with recognizing that small, preventative steps like putting out cigarettes in a fire-safe container or ash tray that is located a safe distance from combustible objects can actually mean saving a life.”
Browning encouraged people to follow other tips, including ensuring all smoking materials are completely extinguished, appropriately discarding the contents of ash trays after a cool down period and keeping all smoke materials out of the reach of children.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Hammond Fire Prevention Bureau assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.
