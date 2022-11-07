One person was injured in a shooting that took place in the northeast corner of Livingston Parish, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said deputies responded "to a report of shots fired" around 1 p.m. Monday. Deputies were dispatched to Highway 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address located within Livingston Parish.
"At this time, one victim has been transported with non-life threatening injuries," Ard said just before 3 p.m.
The investigation "is active & ongoing," Ard said.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
