One person has died following a single-car crash in Independence near the Livingston Parish border, according to Louisiana State Police.
Just before 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy. 40, located east of LA Hwy. 43 just outside northeastern Livingston Parish.
During the investigation, troopers determined that a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on LA 40 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and began to overturn.
The pickup then struck a tree and became engulfed in flames. The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The drive has yet to be positively identified, according to LSP spokesperson Jeremy Price. The crash investigation remains ongoing.
