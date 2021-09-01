The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida to temporarily cover their damaged roofs, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Currently, there are 13 eligible parishes for the service, including Livingston Parish.
Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.
Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. It is for primary residences or permanently occupied rental properties with less than 50 percent structural damage.
It is a free service to homeowners.
To sign up or get more information, people are urged to visit blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.
Eligible parishes include: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.
