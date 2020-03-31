Our Lady of the Lake will open a COVID-19 testing site in Livingston Parish — the first in the area — at its campus located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd. in Walker, the hospital announced Tuesday.
This testing site will serve Livingston Parish residents with a physician order from any provider for a COVID-19 test. It will be open from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the hospital announced.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 5,237 positive cases in Louisiana as of the Department of Health’s latest figures on Tuesday, a jump of more than 1,200 and a 30-percent increase from the day before. There are now 23 positive cases in Livingston Parish, up from 16 in 24 hours.
Our Lady of the Lake urges Louisiana residents who are experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms to contact their healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients.
To schedule a video visit, call (225) 765-5500 or visiting ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.
A local testing site could help better identify the spread of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish, which entered Tuesday ranked No. 23 among all parishes in number of reported tests and No. 26 in positive cases.
Located in the Louisiana Department of Health’s five-parish Region 9, Livingston Parish becomes the fourth parish to add its own testing site. Before Tuesday’s announcement, residents had been forced to go to testing sites outside the parish, mostly in Hammond and Baton Rouge.
The other three parishes in Region 9 — St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington — already had testing sites and have thus far reported more cases than Livingston Parish, despite two having smaller populations (Tangipahoa and Washington).
On Tuesday, St. Helena Parish, the lone LDH Region 9 parish without a site, became the 60th parish to confirm a positive case of the novel coronavirus.
So far, 136 Livingston Parish residents have been tested for the coronavirus either through the state lab or commercial labs, an increase of eight in 24 hours.
