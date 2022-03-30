Thousands are without power across Louisiana as a strong band of storms moves east across the state.
As of 5 p.m., Entergy was reporting more than 37,000 outages in Louisiana. Of that total, 1,400 are in Livingston Parish. Another 5,000 are being reported in East Baton Rouge Parish; 4,500 in Ascension Parish; and 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish.
At the same time, DEMCO was reporting 3,200 outages in its seven-parish region, with more than 900 in Livingston Parish and another 1,500 in East Baton Rouge Parish. DEMCO is reporting more than 500 outages in West Feliciana Parish.
Damaging winds have been hitting the state for much of Wednesday, with the capital area expected to feel its worst impact in the evening.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch at 1:45 p.m. It will be in effect until 9 p.m.
A high wind warning is also in effect until 9 p.m.
