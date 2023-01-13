Outgoing Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce chairwoman recaps 2022

Kacie Stewart, outgoing board chairwoman for the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, addressed chamber members as she prepared to pass the gavel to 2023 board chair, James Moak.
A lifelong resident of the Town of Livingston, Stewart has been a business owner for the past 10 years and serves as an alderwoman for the town. She resides with her husband of 15 years, Blake, and their two sons.
In the past year, Stewart has not only served as board chair, but has also started a new business, Kalon Clinic in Livingston.
Stewart referenced her opening speech in 2022, where she matched the adventures of a ski trip with the challenges of running a business. She noted that having a resource like the chamber has been extremely helpful to her business.
When noting the collective accomplishments of the chamber in 2022, she said: “We started the year during a surge of COVID cases. But not long after, it seems we were hitting our stride again and ultimately got to a point where we were hitting ‘pre-COVID’ numbers regarding event attendance.”
Some of the highlights over the last year include:
– The Women’s Leadership Program, which featured LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey as the speaker, set an attendance record of more than 300 attendees.
– The gala returned with a great showing and raised more than $10,000 for the Livingston Chamber Foundation, the chamber’s 501 C3 arm dedicated to community enhancements.
– The first Young Profession’s Conference was launched in place of their dedicated annual meeting and gathered more than 100 young professionals.
– The Education Committee brought back the Student Career Conference, where more than 100 students learned about the various career paths through breakout sessions and real-life conversations with more than 25 business leaders.
– The chamber hosted an exclusive, sold-out event with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy where business leaders, dignitaries, stakeholders and elected officials gathered to hear from him on how things were going in Washington, D.C., as it relates to local issues and the economy.
– The chamber held two candidate forums with invitations to those running for school board plus candidates in Killian, French Settlement, and Albany elections.
“Being Board Chair has been a wonderful experience and I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve,” Stewart said. “I want to make a few acknowledgements as I end the year. I want to first thank April, our chamber staff, Christine and Lauren, and the chamber board members for their support and guidance along the way.
“I’ve had many great examples to follow. And I need to give a shout out to my family and friends for their encouragement and help throughout all of my endeavors, including this one.”
Stewart then announced the 2022 Chairman’s Award, which she said the board chair gives to honor “an individual or business who we feel has made a positive impact within the chamber or within our business community.”
Stewart recognized and presented the award to Todd Caruso, noting his leadership and involvement at every level of chamber programming. Caruso has shared his knowledge and skill set to the betterment of the chamber and its members.
To get involved with the Livingston Parish Chamber, contact the chamber by calling (225) 665-8155 or visiting its website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. The chamber is also active through various social media channels.
