2,187 votes pushed Maurice 'Scooter' Keen into his second term on the Livingston Parish Council.
Keen, a Republican, had two opponents and was looking to avoid a runoff, and the tally did it - giving him 54% of the vote on 42.3% turnout in Parish Council District 3.
“It shows you that alternative political groups don’t work, not in my district,” Maurice “Scooter” Keen said.
Keen was referring to his opponent, Shannon Sloan, who joined the race as a staunch opponent when Keen tried to pass mosquito abatement in his district alongside Garry 'Frog' Talbert in District 2.
While those measures were defeated, Sloan - a libertarian - carried that momentum into the election.
However, it waned as time went on - Sloan claimed just 619 votes, or 15%. Keen's closest opponent was another Republican, Brian Ross. Ross took 1,233 or 31% of the vote.
“I actually cried when I heard the early vote and I had 57 percent,” he said. “I told my wife we can accomplish a lot now.
“It’s not for me, but the people and what we want to get done for the people of District 3. I get to do that. The first year and a half we had the flooding. We can now do animal control, zoning, and other things.”
Keen, who won the seat in 2015 when the entire parish council was replaced, and since the flood of 2016, priorities for the parish have changed, he said. For the past four years, Keen worked on several projects together with fellow council members, gravity drainage districts, and the administration. Some include Amite Church Road drainage project, Summerfield/Summer Breeze drainage project, new bridge and overlay project Dunn Road, new bridge project on Crossover Road, and others.
If elected, Keen promises to finish what he has started. Drainage will remain in the forefront but also, he will continue working for the people of Livingston Parish, making developers accountable and vows to push to create new roads and maintain the old ones. Preserving relationships with parish workers and administration helps to get the job done.
A Republican, Keen is the owner & operator of Quick & Handy Cleaners for 24 years. Keen has worked on term limits for the parish president and the council, Parish Council state regulated pay rather than setting its own pay, and merging the sewer districts to save taxpayers money.
Keen has been married to Kay Bordelon Keen for 34 years and they have three children, Olivia Keen Byers and husband John, Maurice “Reese” Keen Jr. and wife Catherine and Patrick Keen.
