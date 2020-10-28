There are 87,348 registered voters in Livingston Parish.

Over 30% of those individuals have voted before the normal election date of Nov. 3.

As of Tuesday, the final day of the extended early voting period, 27,358 had voted early according to Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews. Andrews expected enough to visit in the afternoon to surpass the 30% mark, and he was right - with room to spare. 31.3% of residents cast their ballots early.

Total turnout for the presidential election in 2016 was 69.8% in Livingston Parish, a record, with just over 19,000 voting early using a special satellite location at Juban Crossing.

Andrews was pleased with the public's willingness to take COVID-19 mitigation efforts seriously, he told the News Sunday night, and said that the early voting period has run 'smoothly' - although the extra hours are taking their toll.

"I'm feeling it, that's for sure," Andrews said of the extra 30 minutes in the morning and extra hour at night.

After a federal judge ruled that a regular election delivery would not work amid COVID-19, and sided with Governor John Bel Edwards that COVID-19 mitigation efforts must be utilized by the Secretary of State to effectively deliver the election experience. So, early voting was extended to 10 days and the hours of operation expanded to give people time to come before and after work.

The remaining voters will face a packed ballot, especially in certain places like the Town of Livingston, and Villages of French Settlement and Port Vincent, all of which have mayor and board of aldermen races.

The Town of Livingston has ten candidates running for five seats on the board of aldermen, as well as three tangled in the mayoral race, and two vying for Chief of Police.

Turnout is expected to be high with a high-charged presidential race, with incumbent Republican Donald Trump taking on challenger Democrat Joe Biden, former Vice President.

Also at the national level, Congressman Garret Graves is taking on three challengers, while Senator Bill Cassidy has 14 challengers coming into the fray in a statewide race.

Follow this link for a breakdown of constitutional amendments, and sports betting ---->

Voters will also be deciding on a one-cent sales tax renewal, 75% of which goes toward the parish's road program and Department of Public Works, while 25% goes to funding portions of the Livingston Parish Detention Center, including parish employees and supplies.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Citizens can see exactly where to cast their ballot by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/.