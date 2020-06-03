A 30-year-old man has died following an overnight crash in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
The crash, which occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday, claimed the life of Jory W. Thaxton following an accident on Interstate 12 westbound near Airport Road in Hammond.
According to Troop L spokesman Jeremy Price, Thaxton was traveling westbound on Interstate 12 in the right lane “at a high rate of speed” in a 2016 Toyota Corolla. For reasons still under investigation, Thaxton rear-ended a 2010 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by 56-year-old Leon Roland, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Price said Thaxton sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Seat belts were used by both drivers, and impairment is not suspected, Price said.
As a part of the crash investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Thaxton. Roland submitted a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present.
