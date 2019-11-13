SPRINGFIELD -- An overnight fire “fully” torched two structures in Springfield and needed firefighters from multiple towns to be extinguished, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 (LPFPD 2).
Firefighters from Albany, Springfield, and Maurepas were dispatched to a blaze on Jim Barnum Road in Springfield a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, the fire department said in a social media post. When first responders arrived on scene, two structures were “fully engulfed” in flames.
Firefighters immediately began dousing the flames and left the scene around 4:30 a.m. after putting out the remaining hotspots. No injuries were reported from the fire, though LPFPD2 said both structures were “a total loss.”
